Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 181,299 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 161.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 181,299 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $33,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 687,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Zacks Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

NYSE PPG opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $130.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

