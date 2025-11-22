Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $240,961.32. The trade was a 53.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of OTIS opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

