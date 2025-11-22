Waters Corporation $WAT Stake Lifted by Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 329.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 36,158 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up about 4.0% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Waters by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 30.7% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,862,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 32,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.57.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $394.46 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.