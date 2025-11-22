Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.5% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $122.06 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $181.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average is $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

