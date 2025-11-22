Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $991,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Tower by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,127,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in American Tower by 35.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,694,000 after buying an additional 743,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $179.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $234.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day moving average of $204.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.