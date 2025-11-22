DNB Asset Management AS Has $14.32 Million Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,002 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.13.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.41. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

