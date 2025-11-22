Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 481.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $388.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

