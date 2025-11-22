DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 303 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,341,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,692,000 after buying an additional 173,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ferguson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,687,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,977,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ferguson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,029 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,940.67. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.0%

FERG stock opened at $236.43 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $256.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

