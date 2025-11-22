Q3 Earnings Forecast for Progressive Issued By William Blair

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PGR. Zacks Research cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.52.

PGR stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Progressive has a 12-month low of $199.90 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,802.60. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,987 shares of company stock worth $10,257,508. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,667,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,146,000 after buying an additional 151,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,808,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,373,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 78.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,704,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,384,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,732 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Progressive by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,167,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,757,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

