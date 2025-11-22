DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of TCBI opened at $87.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $340.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 275,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,880.84. The trade was a 1.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

