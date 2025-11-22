Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.8333.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 58.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,924,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,076 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $27,924,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $20,631,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.