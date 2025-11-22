Stifel Canada Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:ATD Q3 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$72.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$72.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.46. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$65.95 and a 52-week high of C$83.73.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.