DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

