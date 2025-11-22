Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.25.

NYSE:DY opened at $326.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $350.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 229,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $44,553,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth about $43,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,671,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,451,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

