Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 1,250

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,250 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,300.

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 1,064.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,117.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,172.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,034.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,349.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 43.20 EPS for the quarter. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sage Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

