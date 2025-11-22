Barrington Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Cimpress

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Cimpress in a report issued on Monday, November 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMPR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

CMPR opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $863.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.42 million. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $251,160.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 36,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,830.36. The trade was a 12.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,560,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,327.32. This trade represents a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

