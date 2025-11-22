Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,340 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.77% of Badger Meter worth $55,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 431.4% in the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 8,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

Badger Meter Stock Up 5.8%

NYSE BMI opened at $177.89 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $256.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.40%.Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

