Cowa LLC Buys Shares of 6,097 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

