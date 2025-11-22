First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS is Entruity Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Entruity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 5.3% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Entruity Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 497.2% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.93 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.