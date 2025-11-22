JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Bought by Entruity Wealth LLC

Entruity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

