Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Shares Bought by Entruity Wealth LLC

Entruity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises about 3.8% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Entruity Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

