Erickson Financial Group LLC Acquires 574 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.16 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

