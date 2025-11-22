Cowa LLC Purchases Shares of 22,824 iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

