Cowa LLC Purchases Shares of 22,824 iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2025

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTMFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $49.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

