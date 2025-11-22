Erickson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Erickson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

