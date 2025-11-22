Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Shares Acquired by Entruity Wealth LLC

Entruity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Entruity Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.65 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.