Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Stock Holdings Boosted by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $44,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after buying an additional 2,899,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,729,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after buying an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BSX opened at $96.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

