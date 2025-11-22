Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 6,095 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.41%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.