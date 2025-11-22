1,000 Shares in Wabtec $WAB Bought by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 706,227 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 159.0% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 4.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 40.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $200.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.41. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $577,104.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.94, for a total transaction of $1,049,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,173. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

