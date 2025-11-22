Camden National Bank Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2025

Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

