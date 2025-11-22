Camden National Bank Has $10.48 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 156,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $111.00 price objective on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

