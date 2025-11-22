Cowa LLC Raises Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 2.4% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 314.1% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,710.96. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total transaction of $2,513,525.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,640. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $14,491,878. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $895.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $871.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.84. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $1,020.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

