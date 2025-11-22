Camden National Bank Buys 2,378 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,562.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

