Camden National Bank Decreases Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. ANB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 49.7% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $133.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $245.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.73.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

