Camden National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 55.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $88.00 price target on Target in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.