Cowa LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Cowa LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 91,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 11,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,254.0% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 330,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

