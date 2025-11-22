806 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,606,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 23,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.53.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $260.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.12%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

