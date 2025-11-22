Brokerages Set ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Target Price at $73.90

Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODD shares. Zacks Research upgraded ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ODDITY Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ODDITY Tech
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ODDITY Tech Stock Down 4.7%
Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ODDITY Tech has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $79.18.
ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. ODDITY Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ODDITY Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ODDITY Tech
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- Stock Average Calculator
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Just Pulled Back—Is This a Prime Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.