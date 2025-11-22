Brokerages Set ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Target Price at $73.90

Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODD shares. Zacks Research upgraded ODDITY Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ODDITY Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $64.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ODDITY Tech from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ODDITY Tech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ODDITY Tech Stock Down 4.7%

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,255,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after purchasing an additional 285,745 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ODDITY Tech by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,285,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ODDITY Tech by 1.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,278,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,376,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,773,000 after buying an additional 139,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 8,711.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after buying an additional 825,835 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ODDITY Tech has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $79.18.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. ODDITY Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.