Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $133.40 and a 1-year high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

