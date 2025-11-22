Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF $VFMV Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 307.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.68. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $112.97 and a twelve month high of $129.53.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

