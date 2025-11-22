Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $41.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 325.0%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

