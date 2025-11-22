Analyzing USA Rare Earth (USAR) and Its Rivals

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare USA Rare Earth to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares USA Rare Earth and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio USA Rare Earth N/A $7.90 million -23.54 USA Rare Earth Competitors $10.20 billion $448.48 million -15.46

USA Rare Earth’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than USA Rare Earth. USA Rare Earth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

USA Rare Earth has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Rare Earth’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for USA Rare Earth and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Rare Earth 1 0 4 0 2.60 USA Rare Earth Competitors 763 1850 3531 172 2.49

USA Rare Earth presently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 115.14%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 18.71%. Given USA Rare Earth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe USA Rare Earth is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares USA Rare Earth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Rare Earth N/A -16.58% -16.23% USA Rare Earth Competitors -853.98% -10.22% -3.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of USA Rare Earth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

USA Rare Earth peers beat USA Rare Earth on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas. The company was founded in May 2019 and is headquartered in Stillwater, OK.

