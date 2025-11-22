Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.6667.

PHAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st.

PHAT opened at $15.00 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 442.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

