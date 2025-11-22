Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,018.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $2,991,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.6%

AVY stock opened at $170.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.77 and a 200 day moving average of $173.13. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.