VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives C$9.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FORA shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Stock Performance

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$3.05 on Friday. VerticalScope has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.72.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VerticalScope had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company had revenue of C$20.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that VerticalScope will post 0.3740942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VerticalScope

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc is a technology company that operates a cloud-based digital community platform comprising hyper-focused apps, forums, marketplaces, editorial, and e-commerce rating and brand review websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.