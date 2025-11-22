VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Receives C$9.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FORA shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on VerticalScope from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on VerticalScope from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th.
VerticalScope Stock Performance
VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VerticalScope had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company had revenue of C$20.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that VerticalScope will post 0.3740942 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope Holdings Inc is a technology company that operates a cloud-based digital community platform comprising hyper-focused apps, forums, marketplaces, editorial, and e-commerce rating and brand review websites.
