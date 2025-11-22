Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 510,169 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,169 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Doximity were worth $42,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 148.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Doximity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 176.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 29.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,649.50. This trade represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,575. This trade represents a 86.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,580 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

Doximity Trading Up 8.7%

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $50.47 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.Doximity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

