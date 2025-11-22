Entropy Technologies LP Invests $2.53 Million in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

