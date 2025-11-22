Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 1,114 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cigna Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $271,307,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 63.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CI stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.51 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.