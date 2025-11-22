DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $299.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $9,640,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,304,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,642,180.16. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after buying an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after buying an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,944,208,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

