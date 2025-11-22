Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average of $126.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

