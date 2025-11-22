Antero Resources Corporation $AR Stock Holdings Lowered by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,869 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $6,761,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,298,000 after purchasing an additional 525,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 721,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. This trade represents a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Antero Resources stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

